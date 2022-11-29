Skaneateles, Aurora to welcome Christmas with annual celebrations

The lakeside villages of Skaneateles and Aurora will welcome the Christmas season with annual celebrations featuring music, Santa and more this weekend.

Skaneateles Sings will begin at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at the Skaneateles Library at 49 E. Genesee St. Father Christmas will greet children and pose for photos, and at 6:30 p.m., the Rev. Michael Hill of First Presbyterian Church will dedicate the creche in a candlelit ceremony. That will be followed by caroling with characters from Dickens Christmas, the lighting of the Christmas tree and remarks at the village gazebo in Clift Park, a reception at United Methodist Church with Father Christmas, and an open house at village stores.

The event is sponsored by the Skaneateles Bakery and organized by the Skaneateles Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation, Skaneateles Girl Scouts and Skaneateles Garden Club.

“The chamber would like to extend a special thank you to Strawberry Fields, which donated the Christmas trees for the Masonic temple and the gazebo, and the Girl Scouts, who decorated the gazebo tree,” executive director Hilary Fenner said in a news release. “We’d also like to thank the village and town for their financial support of the decorations and the Village Electric Department for its help in putting up the decorations, which will be enjoyed by the community all season long.”

On Saturday, Dec. 3, Christmas in Aurora will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. throughout the Cayuga County village.

There will be open houses, food, crafts and more events at several businesses in the area. Highlights will include:

• Drop-in crafts from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Aurora Free Library at 370 Main St.;

• A Holiday Craft Fair from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the United Ministry of Aurora, 337 Main St.;

• A free holiday concert by eight-piece trombone ensemble Bones East at 1 p.m. at the Morgan Opera House, 370 Main St. (with donations being accepted for the King Ferry Food Pantry);

• Caroling from 3 to 4 p.m. in front of the post office, 373 Main St.;

• And the village tree lighting at 4 p.m. at the post office, followed by Santa at the library and pizza at the fire department, 456 Main St.

For more information, including a full list of Christmas in Aurora events, find the celebration on Facebook.