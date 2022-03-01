Skaneateles Festival announces 2022 headliners, student award

The Skaneateles Festival has announced that its 2022 season will be headlined by Silkroad Ensemble with Rhiannon Giddens and Christian McBride & Inside Straight.

Giddens, a Grammy-winning singer and multi-instrumentalist, will lead the 14-member ensemble at a July 30 performance at Robinson Pavilion at Anyela's Vineyards. McBride, also a Grammy winner, will perform on bass with his quintet of jazz virtuosos at the festival's finale Aug. 20 at the pavilion. This year's festival will also feature a newly commissioned work, "Tubman," performed by opera singer Karen Slack and the Catalyst Quartet on Aug. 19. The work, by Nailah Nombeko, celebrates the 200th anniversary of Harriet Tubman's birth this year.

Additionally, the festival is now accepting applications for its 2022 Robinson Award. The $2,000 award will honor a high school musician, age 13 to 18, who is "an accomplished musician and whose exceptional character, musicianship and community service reflect the values cherished and embodied by (festival supporters) David and Louise Robinson," the festival said in a news release.

The deadline for applications is March 15.

For more information about the Skaneateles Festival, including ticket sales for the 2022 season, visit skanfest.org.

