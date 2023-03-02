Béla Fleck and a tribute to Harriet Tubman will highlight the 44th season of the Skaneateles Festival.

The annual four-week music festival in the lakeside village area will begin its 2023 season Wednesday, July 26, with a a solo recital by guitar virtuoso Eliot Fisk. It will be the festival's first ever matinee concert, the festival said in a news release, taking place at 3 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in the village. Fisk will perform again at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at the church.

Banjo legend and 15-time Grammy winner Fleck will perform "My Bluegrass Heart" Saturday, July 29, at Robinson Pavilion at Anyela's Vineyards. The following week, Broadway star Kelli O'Hara will present "Songs From My Heart" at the outdoor winery stage. Another highlight of the festival will be "Following Harriet" by opera star Kearstin Piper Brown, a program of American music and a dramatic portrayal of Tubman by Nailah Nombeko to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the Underground Railroad conductor's birth.

Here is the full schedule for the 2023 Skaneateles Festival:

• 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 26: Eliot Fisk at First Presbyterian Church

• 8 p.m. Thursday, July 27: Eliot Fisk at First Presbyterian Church

• 8 p.m. Friday, July 28: Danish String Quartet at First Presbyterian Church

• 8 p.m. Saturday, July 29: Bela Fleck at Robinson Pavilion

• 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3: "Inventing Mozart" by Kearstin Piper Brown at First Presbyterian Church

• 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4: "Following Harriet" by Kearstin Piper Brown at First Presbyterian Church

• 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5: Kelli O'Hara at Robinson Pavilion

• 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10: "Remember" by East Coast Chamber Orchestra at First Presbyterian Church

• 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11: "Strings of Romance" by East Coast Chamber Orchestra at First Presbyterian Church

• 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12: "Mozart Under the Stars" featuring Shai Wosner at Robinson Pavilion

• 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17: The Parker Quartet at First Presbyterian Church

• 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18: Steven Banks at First Presbyterian Church

• 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19: Joshua Redman Quartet at Robinson Pavilion

For more information, including concert programs and ticket pricing, visit skanfest.org.