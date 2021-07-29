Skaneateles Festival announces Auburn shows, vaccination requirement

The Skaneateles Festival has announced that two shows in its 2021 season will take place in Auburn — as well as a new requirement that all attendees be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The festival announced Wednesday that its Thursday concerts featuring the Dover Quartet Aug. 12 and "The Voice Within" Aug. 26 will take place at the West End Theater at the former West Middle School, 217 Genesee St., Auburn. The theater is managed by The Rev Theatre Company, which leases it from owner Two Plus Four Management. The Auburn theater will also be the rain location for the festival's Friday and Saturday concerts featuring the Bill Charlap Trio Aug. 13 and 14, and Time for Three Aug. 27 and 28 at Robinson Pavilion at Anyela's Vineyards.

Along with the venue announcement, the festival released updated COVID-19 protocols on Thursday. The festival is now asking adults 18 and older who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 not to attend festival events, even if they feel well. Those who have any symptoms of illness are also asked not to attend festival events, even if they are vaccinated.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}