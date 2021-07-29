Skaneateles Festival announces Auburn shows, vaccination requirement

The Skaneateles Festival has announced that two shows in its 2021 season will take place in Auburn — as well as a new requirement that all attendees be vaccinated against COVID-19.
The festival announced Wednesday that its Thursday concerts featuring the Dover Quartet Aug. 12 and "The Voice Within" Aug. 26 will take place at the West End Theater at the former West Middle School, 217 Genesee St., Auburn. The theater is managed by The Rev Theatre Company, which leases it from owner Two Plus Four Management. The Auburn theater will also be the rain location for the festival's Friday and Saturday concerts featuring the Bill Charlap Trio Aug. 13 and 14, and Time for Three Aug. 27 and 28 at Robinson Pavilion at Anyela's Vineyards.
Along with the venue announcement, the festival released updated COVID-19 protocols on Thursday. The festival is now asking adults 18 and older who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 not to attend festival events, even if they feel well. Those who have any symptoms of illness are also asked not to attend festival events, even if they are vaccinated.
Unvaccinated children are asked to wear masks at all festival events. All attendees are asked to wear masks at all times at indoor events, and while standing at outdoor events.
A representative of the festival told The Citizen it will use the honor system for the vaccination requirement "in hopes that people will think of the others and work to prevent the spread of COVID-19." But those guidelines could change before the festival begins, depending on the spread of the delta variant of the virus, the representative added.
The festival's 42nd season begins Tuesday, Aug. 3, with educational program series SkanFest U, which will take place virtually this year. Performances begin Aug. 12 at the West End Theater.
For more information, visit skanfest.org.
With names like Bela Fleck, Wynton Marsalis and Hilary Hahn, this year's Skaneateles Festival is set to bring thousands to the lakeside villag…
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.