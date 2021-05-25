Skaneateles Festival announces return to in-person concerts

After going virtual last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Skaneateles Festival will return to in-person concerts this year, it announced in a recent email to its followers.

The festival's 42nd season will include Friday and Saturday concerts in front of reduced audiences at Robinson Pavilion at Anyela's Vineyards, the festival said. The same concerts will be performed both nights.

Scheduled performers include Dover Quartet Aug. 12, Bill Charlap Trio Aug. 13 and 14, Emily Bruskin and Aaron Wunsch/Julia Bruskin and Avery Gagliano on Aug. 26, and Time for Three Aug. 27 and 28. Kidsfest — Time for Three: "Jump for Joy" — will also take place Aug. 28, and Skanfest U: Voices Unheard will take place Aug. 3, 10, 17 and 24.

The venue for Thursday concerts and pavilion rainouts is still to be determined, the festival said. Tickets are not yet on sale, but details will be announced soon.

For more information, visit skanfest.org or facebook.com/skaneatelesfestival.

