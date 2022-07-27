Skaneateles Festival to begin star-studded season with Silkroad Ensemble, Rhiannon Giddens

Celebrating its 43rd season, the Skaneateles Festival is proud to be back to a full, four-week, star-studded concert season in 2022.

What started as a local adoration for music has grown into a flourishing festival attracting world-class musicians and music lovers from all over the United States. The festival presents live classical, jazz, orchestral, bluegrass and opera music this season. Every member of the family will find something to love, from sipping wine listening to jazz in the vineyards by the lake and enjoying moving orchestras under the stars to listening to opera in the warm glow of the sanctuary, participating in live music education classes and bringing the little ones to interactive children’s events.

The opening week of the festival kicks off with the celebrated Miró Quartet on Thursday, July 28, joined by eminent American clarinetist David Shifrin at the First Presbyterian Church. The Miró Quartet returns Friday, July 29, to perform works by Ravel, Brahms and American composer Kevin Puts’ newest quartet, "Home," a contemplation of what “home” means to all of us in light of recent refugee crises. While all festival concerts start at 8 p.m., on opening night the Skaneateles Festival is offering "Backstage Pass: Get to Know the Artists" at 7 p.m. prior to the concert, and that is open to all ticket-holders for the concert.

Limited tickets will be available at the door each night. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. for performances at the church, 97 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles.

Headlining the first weekend of the festival is the Silkroad Ensemble with Grammy Award-winning bluegrass vocalist and musician Rhiannon Giddens on July 30 at the Robinson Pavilion at Anyela’s Vineyards, 2433 W. Lake Road, Skaneateles. Yo-Yo Ma conceived Silkroad in 1998, recognizing the historical Silk Road as a model for cultural collaboration. In a groundbreaking experiment, he brought together and created an ensemble comprised of world-class musicians from all over the globe and a social impact organization working to make a positive impact across borders through the arts. The July 30 concert marks the last stop on the ensemble’s Phoenix Rising Tour with Rhiannon Giddens, “an advocate for contemporary voices that can move us to work together for a better world," Yo-Yo Ma said.

In addition, on the night of the concert, the festival will also be raffling off a banjo donated by one of the night’s sponsors, the Deering Banjo Co. The banjo will be signed by Rhiannon Giddens and proceeds of the raffle will be donated to a Harriet Tubman fund in Auburn. Tickets are currently sold out for this concert; however, more tickets will become available if the weather permits. If you are interested in purchasing tickets, there is a form on the Skaneateles Festival’s website where you can sign up to be notified if more become available.

On Aug. 4, “six superb brass players” of The Brass Project (The Philadelphia Enquirer) with American organist David Higgs (“outstanding“ — The New York Times) join the festival for a night of "Dances and Fanfares" at the First Presbyterian Church. J.S. Bach’s music is a common thread in the program, which also features works by Handel, English and Italian Renaissance composers, and short contemporary fanfares by young up-and-coming composers. The organ and brass concert starts at 8 p.m., and there will also be a prelude concert at 7 p.m. featuring the 2022 Robinson Award winner, flutist Kate O’Leary. The prelude concert is open to all concert ticket holders.

"Folk Dreams" on Aug. 5 rounds out the week for those who love an eclectic mix of folk and classical music. This colorful program of imaginative concert works inspired by folk music features performances by violinist Ayano Ninomiya (“deeply communicative and engrossing" — The New York Times) and young phenom pianist Maxim Lando (“fingers of steel ... with a deep sense of the music" — San Francisco Classical Voice).

The second week of the festival concludes with "Mozart and Shostakovich Under the Stars" with brilliant teenage pianist Maxim Lando, who plays with “infectious exuberance” (The New York Times) and the Skaneateles Festival Orchestra. Together, at the Robinson Pavilion at Anyela’s Vineyards, they’ll play Shostakovich’s thrilling "Concerto for Piano and Trumpet," Mozart’s masterpiece the “Jupiter” symphony, and Jessie Montgomery’s "Banner," a reflection on her experience of the national anthem.

For concerts at the vineyard, audiences are welcome to arrive as early as 6 p.m. and bring picnic dinners to enjoy on the lawn overlooking the incredible view of the lake. Wine and beer will be available for purchase at Anyela’s Vineyards; outside alcohol is not permitted. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be moved to Skaneateles High School. Venue changes will be made aware to all affected ticket holders in advance.

This year’s educational course, SkanFest U, begins from 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, in the First Presbyterian Church. The class theme is "How Folk Becomes Classic(al)" and it explores how composers adopt and adapt the sounds and rhythms of folk music into their works. Hear and discuss authentic folk music from Austria, India, Eastern Europe and America, and discover the pathways from these cultures into today’s concert music. Prepare to hear folk-inspired music at the festival by Haydn, Schubert, Reena Esmail, Dvořák and others, and enjoy exclusive, live performances by festival artists. Classes will be held every Tuesday from July 26 through Aug. 16. The four-class series is $40 and is free to season pass holders.

There are two SkanFest children's events happening this year, one at 11 a.m. Aug. 3 in the new Hartlot Happening at 639 Hartlot St. in Elbridge. The Brass Project will invite kids of all ages to explore the question: Can music transport us somewhere else? And is it possible to imagine detailed images and places just by listening to the music? The Brass Project dives into music from the time of J.S. Bach to recent fanfares from places far and wide. Bring your imagination, and let the music carry you away! Kids are free and adults are $5 at the door.

All tickets are on sale now and available for purchase through the Skaneateles Festival’s website, skanfest.org, or by calling the box office at (315) 685-7418.