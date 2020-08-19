Skaneateles Festival to present concert of dance suites

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Skaneateles Festival will continue its virtual programming this week with the 2020 Sounds of Summer Virtual Concerts. The festival's 41st season is not taking place in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, the festival will present a live broadcast of a program of dance suites. Pianists Andrew Russo, Elinor Freer and Aaron Wunsch will be joined by cellists David Ying and Julia Bruskin to perform Bach's "Prelude in G Major," movements from Stravinsky's "Suite Italienne," Milhaud's "Scaramouche" and Rachmaninoff's "Suite No. 2 for Two Pianos."

The free performance can be viewed live on TV through WCNY, or livestreamed on the station's website, wcny.org. The concert will also be available on radio station Classic FM 91.3 in the Syracuse area.

The festival's education series, SkanFest U, is also taking place virtually on Tuesdays in August.

For more information about the Skaneateles Festival, visit skanfest.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0