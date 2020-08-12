Skaneateles Festival to present virtual bluegrass concert

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Skaneateles Festival is not taking place in person at this usual time of year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the annual concert series goes on through the 2020 Sounds of Summer Virtual Concerts.

At 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, the festival will present a live broadcast of a performance by Mark O'Connor and Maggie O'Connor. Mark, a Grammy Award-winning fiddler, and his partner, violinist Maggie, will perform bluegrass favorites and originals from their home in North Carolina.

The performance can be viewed live on TV through WCNY, or livestreamed on the station's website, wcny.org. The concert will also be available on radio station Classic FM 91.3 in the Syracuse area.

The festival's education series, SkanFest U, is also taking place virtually on Tuesdays in August.

For more information about the Skaneateles Festival, visit skanfest.org.

