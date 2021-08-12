Skaneateles Festival to welcome Dover Quartet, Bill Charlap Trio

“As a unit, this must be one of the best piano trios ever, and certainly as instantly recognizable as any of its great predecessors," The Guardian said of the trio.

Audiences are welcome to arrive at the pavilion as early as 6 p.m. and bring picnic dinners to enjoy on the lawn overlooking the incredible view of the lake. Wine and beer will be available for purchase at Anyela’s Vineyards; outside alcohol is not permitted. In the event of inclement weather, Friday and Saturday Skaneateles Festival concerts will be moved to the West End Theater. Venue changes will be made aware to all affected ticket holders in advance.

This year’s virtual educational course, SkanFest U, has begun. The series is hosted on Zoom, and the first session was held from 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3. The remaining sessions are Aug. 17 and 24. The series is $40 per ticket, and is free to season pass holders. Each session is recorded for later viewing if you would still like to sign up or cannot attend a session. Artistic Director Aaron Wunsch will offer knowledge and insight in history, listening and musical skill-building. The lecture series’ theme this year is “Voices Unheard: Music at the Margins.” Learn about underrepresented musicians and composers, hear exclusive performances and engage in conversations with festival artists as you dive into the music that will be performed this season.