Skaneateles figure skaters to present 'Wizard of Oz' online, in person

The Skaneateles Figure Skating Club will present "The Wizard of Oz on Ice" this weekend for a small live audience and a virtual one.

The club's annual Ice Dreams show will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 17, at the Skaneateles YMCA & Community Center, 97 State St., Skaneateles.

Tickets to the live show are sold out, but the virtual one can be purchased at skaneatelesfigureskatingclub.org.

The performance of Dorothy's classic adventure in the magical land of Oz will feature 20 skaters ranging in age from 6 to 18. They include Hannah Osborn as Dorothy, Anna Caruso as Glinda and more.

“Everyone loves 'The Wizard of Oz' and we thought this would be a great time to do something different and fun for the community to enjoy,” said Lisa Mirabito, the show's director, in a news release. “The skaters have been working so hard and all of our parents and coaches are very proud of them.”

The club will also be raffling off a private hot air balloon tour for two with Finger Lakes Ballooning, donated by Kreidler Advisory Services, as a fundraiser. For tickets, visit ozonice.com.