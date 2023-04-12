The club will present "Aladdin" and "Frozen on Ice" at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 15, and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at the Skaneateles Community Center, 97 State St., Auburn.

The club consists of more than 25 skaters ages 4 to 18 from not only Skaneateles, but Auburn, Elbridge, Camillus, Marcellus and other surrounding areas. A member of U.S. Figure Skating since 1970, the club seeks to take skaters from the very beginning stages to being able to participate in higher-level tests and national competitions.