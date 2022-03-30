 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Skaneateles Figure Skating Club to present 'Beauty and the Beast'

Figure skating

The Skaneateles Figure Skating Club will perform "Beauty and the Beast on Ice" this weekend.

The Skaneateles Figure Skating Club hopes you'll be its guest for the club's annual Ice Dreams show this weekend.

The club will perform "Beauty and the Beast on Ice" at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 2, and 4 p.m. Sunday, April 3, at the Skaneateles YMCA & Community Center, 97 State St., Skaneateles.

The show features 15 skaters age 6 to 21, and the club is excited to perform its annual show for a full audience this year after two years of COVID-19, it said in a news release.

A member of U.S. Figure Skating since 1970, the club includes members from Skaneateles as well as Auburn, Elbridge, Camillus, Marcellus and surrounding areas. The mission of the club is to take skaters from the beginning stages to the point where they are capable of participating in higher level U.S. Figure Skating tests and competitions recognized nationwide.

Tickets for the show are $10 general admission and free for ages 3 and younger. They are available at the door and at bit.ly/belleandbeast.

For more information, visit skaneatelesfigureskatingclub.org.

