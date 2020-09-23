Skaneateles gallery to feature local photographer, workshops

All the images in the show were created in central New York, Dwyer said, and all except one were created this year. With each image, he tried to communicate something about its subject that moved him. Only 12 prints of each photograph will ever be made, he said in a news release, because "the harder I work at creating images 'about' my subjects, the more my work changes, and because of these changes I expect what I am producing today will not be representative of my work in the future, just as today’s work is often not representative of past efforts."