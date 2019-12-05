The parishes of four area churches will join together in a 40-voice choir at the next concert in the Lakeside Performing Arts Series.
The choir will present "A Candlelight Festival of Lessons & Carols" at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at St. James' Episcopal Church, 96 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles.
The one-hour presentation will begin with a candlelight procession complemented by handbells, followed by Scripture readings about the coming of Christ and the Christmas story. The readings will be delivered by youth from the same four parishes as the choir: St. James', St. Luke's, St. John's and SS. Peter & John Episcopal churches in Skaneateles, Camillus, Marcellus and Auburn, respectively. The choir will sing selections ranging from George Frideric Handel to contemporary artists, and the congregation will be invited to sing traditional holiday carols.
Admission to the concert is free and open to the public. The concert will be followed by snacks and beverages in the parish hall. The Lakeside Performing Arts Series is funded in part by a grant from the Skaneateles Area Arts Council.
For more information, call (315) 702-7325.