Three villages in the Cayuga County area will celebrate Christmas this weekend with free annual holiday events:
• Skaneateles Sings will take place at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the Skaneateles Library, 49 E. Elizabeth St., Skaneateles. Tied into Dickens Christmas, the annuual village event will see Father Christmas and Mother Goose greet children, pose for photos and read stories. At 6:30 p.m., the Rev. Monica Styron of Skaneateles Presbyterian Church will dedicate the creche in a candlelit ceremony. Following that will be caroling with Dickens characters and Girl Scouts, the lighting of the Christmas tree at the Clift Park gazebo and remarks there, children's stories with Father Christmas at the United Methodist Church and holiday refreshments there from the Girl Scouts, and open houses at village stores. For more information, visit skaneateles.com.
• Christmas in Moravia will take place Saturday, Dec. 7, throughout the village. Events include horse-drawn wagon rides from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; storytime with Mrs. Claus at 11 a.m. at Powers Library, 29 Church St.; Santa from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. at the high school, 68 S. Main St.; the Reindeer Run 5K at 3 p.m. at the fire department, 38 Keeler St., and more. For more information, call the Moravia-Locke Chamber of Commerce at (315) 497-1341.
• Christmas in Aurora will bring pop-up shopping, food and drink specials, sale events, live entertainment and more to the lakeside village Saturday, Dec. 7. Highlights will include ornament making and classic Christmas movies from noon to 5 p.m. at the Schoolhouse Loft, 371 Main St.; a holiday house tour from 1 to 4 p.m., with tickets on sale at the Aurora Free Library, 370 Main St.; a winter-themed photo booth and festive crafts from 1 to 4:30 p.m. at the Aurora Preschool, 337 Main St.; an open house at Robert LoMascolo's print shop and bindery, 2211 Moonshine Road; visits with Santa from 5:15 to 6 p.m. at the Aurora Free Library; the Crane Irish Dancers from 5:30 to 6 p.m. at the Morgan Opera House, 370 Main St.; and the village tree lighting and Christmas carols at 5 p.m. For more information, visit auroranewyork.us.