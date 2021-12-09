Skaneateles screenwriter's movie to compete at Sundance

A movie written by a Skaneateles native will compete at the Sundance Film Festival next month.

"Watcher," written by Zack Ford, is one of 82 films selected for the 2022 edition of the prestigious festival. It is one of 10 films that will compete in the U.S. Dramatic competition. Starring Maika Monroe and Karl Glusman, the film is about a woman and her fiance who move into a new apartment, only for her to suspect she's being watched by someone in a nearby building. It was directed by Chloe Okuno.

The movie was filmed in Romania in the spring. Ford sold the spec (unsolicited) script for the movie after years of effort, as he chronicled in an essay in Script Magazine last year.

Ford is currently living in Hollywood, where he has taken his screenwriting career to the next level, he told The Citizen in July.

"I grinded it out and got my chops in New York City for 16 years, and broke through there," he said. "And my decision to come to Los Angeles was predicated on that. It was the next step."

The son of filmmaker Lisa Ford, Zack decided to follow in her footsteps when he was 12. While attending New York University he wrote and sold his first screenplay, "Scar," in 2005.

For more information, visit festival.sundance.org.

