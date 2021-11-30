 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
HOLIDAYS

Skaneateles Sings to welcome holidays in the village

Dickens Christmas 7.JPG

Father Christmas arrives for Dickens Christmas opening day ceremonies in Skaneateles.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

With Dickens Christmas underway once again, the village of Skaneateles will gather for its annual village holiday program Skaneateles Sings on Friday, Dec. 3.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. at the Skaneateles Library, 49 E. Genesee St., where Father Christmas and Mother Goose from Dickens Christmas will greet children and take photos.

The Rev. Becky Coerper of St. James Episcopal Church will dedicate the créche in a candlelit ceremony at 6:30 p.m. After that will be caroling with Dickens Christmas characters by candlelight, and remarks and the lighting of the Christmas tree at the gazebo. Village stores will also host open houses in celebration of the event and First Friday.

The event is organized by the Skaneateles Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation and the Skaneateles Garden Club.

“The chamber would like to extend a special thank-you to Strawberry Fields, which donated the Christmas trees for the Masonic temple and the gazebo, and the Girl Scouts, who decorated the gazebo tree,” Executive Director Hilary Fenner said in a news release. “We’d also like to thank the village and town for their financial support of the decorations and the village electric department for its help in putting up the decorations, which will be enjoyed by the community all season long.”

People are also reading…

The village will also continue its tradition of Shop Skaneateles from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7.

Many village shops will offer free gift-wrapping, refreshments and deals, while parking will be free throughout the village. during that time. Those who make purchases during Shop Skaneateles will be entitled to a free drink at the Bluewater Grill, Sherwood Inn or Finger Lakes on Tap, or a discounted bottle of wine at the Village Bottle Shop.

For more information, visit skaneateles.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Gucci heirs call House of Gucci 'an insult' to the brand's legacy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News