Skaneateles, Southern Cayuga and Cato-Meridian to stage musicals this weekend

Two high schools in the Cayuga County area will present spring musicals this weekend:

• The Southern Cayuga Central School Drama Club will stage "Disney's Freaky Friday" at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 5, and 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 6 and 7, at the school, 2384 Route 34B, Poplar Ridge. The show follows the story of the 1976, 1995 and 2003 fantasy comedy film, which sees an overworked mother and her daughter magically switch bodies. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for students and seniors and free for children 5 and younger. For more information, visit southerncayuga.org.

• Cato-Meridian High School will perform "School of Rock" at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 6 and 7, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8, in the auditorium of the middle school, 2851 Route 370, Cato. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors. For more information, call (315) 626-3317.

• Skaneateles High School will present "Crazy For You" at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 6 and 7, in the auditorium at the high school, 49 E. Elizabeth St., Skaneateles. The Gershwin musical follows a young New York man sent to Nevada to foreclose on a family theater, only to fall in love and help produce a show to save the theater. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door. For more information, visit skanschools.org.

