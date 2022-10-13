 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MUSIC

Skaneateles String Quartet to perform at local opera house

Morgan Opera House file

An audience watches a performance at the Morgan Opera House in Aurora.

The Skaneateles String Quartet will return to the Morgan Opera House in Aurora for a concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16.

The ensemble of cellist Lindsay Groves, violinists Edgar Tumajyan and Jonathan Hwang and violist Willie Ford-Smith will perform Haydn’s String Quartet Op. 76 No. 3, Hugo Wolf’s “Italian Serenade” and Schubert’s “Death and the Maiden” No. 14 in D minor, D. 810.

The concert is free and open to the public, but a suggested donation of $10 would be appreciated. The concert is supported in part by a decentralized grant from the New York State Council on the Arts and the village of Aurora.

For more information, call (315) 364-5437 or morganopera@yahoo.com.

