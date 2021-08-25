 Skip to main content
Skaneateles toy outlet to host annual fest with food, activities
Skaneateles toy outlet to host annual fest with food, activities

Full STEAM ahead: Skaneateles toy store showcases educational playtime during annual event

Children and their families peruse the tent, bounce house and other aspects of a previous Fall Toy Fest at the HABA Outlet Store in Skaneateles Falls.

HABA USA will host the annual HABA Toy Fest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at the HABA Toy Outlet Store, 4407 Jordan Road, Skaneateles. 

The event will include caricatures, face painting, games and food by Melt, Poppy's Ice Cream and Big Awesome BBQ food trucks, along with the award-winning toys of the German toy manufacturer. Its U.S. operations are based in Skaneateles.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, HABA requests that everyone wear masks inside its warehouse and when social distancing cannot be maintained.

Admission to the festival is free and open to the public.

For more information, including discount codes and employment opportunities at HABA, visit habausa.com.

