Skaneateles Winterfest 2020: Lake plunge, 27 tasting sites highlight event

Aside from the new plunge path, Searing said, this year's Winterfest will be similar to the 11 prior.

The event begins at 7 p.m. Friday in Clift Park with the ignition of an ice tower created by Stan Kolonko and The Ice Farm. About 20 ice sculptures will be scattered throughout the village that weekend, many inspired by their location, Searing said. The one near Doug's Fish Fry typically includes a fish, for instance, and the one near cate&sally typically includes the logo of the women's clothing boutique. And at 1 p.m. Saturday, Kolonko will perform an ice sculpture demonstration at Clift Park.

Saturday, Winterfest continues with Taste of Skaneateles from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. More than 20 sites will take part, providing food and beverage samples. Tickets are $15 for individuals, $25 for couples and $30 for families. Proceeds support the event's organizer, the Skaneateles Sunrise Rotary Club, and its work in the community. (See below for a full list of participating sites.)

Registration for the Polar Bear Plunge begins at about 11 a.m. at Clift Park, Searing said, with the event taking place at 12:30 p.m.