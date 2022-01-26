Skaneateles Winterfest returns with ice sculptures and food, but no plunge

Skaneateles Winterfest will light up the village once again this weekend, beginning with the event's customary fire ice tower the evening of Friday, Jan. 28.

The tower and other ice sculptures, crafted by Stan Kolonko of the Ice Farm, will be on display throughout the village this weekend. Winterfest will continue Saturday, Jan. 29, with Taste of Skaneateles from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Passes for sampling food at the event's many stops will be available beginning at 11 a.m. at the Sherwood Inn and other locations throughout the village.

Winterfest also consists of a scavenger hunt. Entry forms will be available Jan. 29 at the website of the Skaneateles Sunrise Rotary Club, which organizes the event. A $5 donation is requested to participate, which consists of finding letters for a word puzzle in village storefronts. Completed forms are due by 5 p.m. Feb. 6, at the Skaneateles YMCA & Community Center, 97 State St., Skaneateles.

The event's traditional Polar Bear Plunge has been canceled by host the Skaneateles Polar Bear Club due to COVID-19.

For more information, visit facebook.com/skaneateleswinterfest or skaneateles-sunrise-rotary-club.square.site.

