ENTERTAINMENT

Skaneateles Winterfest returns with plunge, ice sculptures, tastings

Winterfest

People participate in the Polar Bear Plunge as a part of the Skaneateles Winterfest in 2020.

 Kelly Rocheleau

Snow on the ground or no, it will once again be Winterfest this weekend in the village of Skaneateles. 

The annual January event will begin with the customary lighting of the fire ice tower at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, in Clift Park. 

More than 25 ice sculptures will also be on display all day Saturday, Jan. 28, throughout the village.

The ice sculptures are made by Stan Kolonko of the Ice Farm, who will provide a demonstration from 12:30 to 1:30 that afternoon.

Meanwhile, Taste of Skaneateles will feature local samples from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the village.

Taste of Skaneateles tickets are $20 for individuals, $30 for couples and $40 for families, and will be available at 11 a.m. at several sites outdoors and at the Sherwood Inn. 

Another highlight of Winterfest returns this year in the Skaneateles Polar Bear Club's Polar Plunge into the lake at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Clift Park near the gazebo.

A scavenger hunt will also begin Saturday, with prizes available. Entry forms will be available at Taste of Skaneateles ticket sale sites and skansunriserotary.square.site.

All donations raised by Winterfest will support Skaneateles Sunrise Rotary Club service projects in 2023.

For more information, visit facebook.com/skaneateleswinterfest.

