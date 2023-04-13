Nearly 40 years to the day that his legendary father performed at the grandstand, Julio Iglesias Jr. will perform at the New York State Fair.

The fair announced Thursday that the singer-songwriter, model and actor will bring his expressive stage presence and smooth, soulful voice to Chevy Court at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, and perform songs from his current album, Under the Covers, in which he puts a unique spin on an eclectic mix of popular songs.

On Under the Covers – released in February 2023 – Iglesias reinterprets songs including Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On,” George Michaels’ “Careless Whisper,” Tears for Fears’ “Everybody Wants to Rule the World,” and Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You,” with a classic big band, swing-esque perspective.

There’s a Syracuse connection too! One of the featured songs, “Into the Night,” was recorded as a duet with the song’s originator, Benny Mardones, shortly before his death in 2020. Mardones adopted Syracuse as his hometown in his final years.

According to a news release, Iglesias started singing with his father, Julio Iglesias, when he was a child, but it was through modeling and acting that he first made a name for himself. He stepped into the national spotlight as the love interest of one of the actors on the mid-1990’s sitcom "Out of the Blue" and went on to host shows on The Travel Channel. He crossed into the popular music scene in the late '90s with “Nothing Else” (featured on the Music of the Heart soundtrack) and “One More Chance.”

Longtime fairgoers will remember Julio Iglesias, who is still recognized as the most commercially successful Spanish artist in the world, played at the grandstand on Aug. 29, 1984.

“Learning about these connections, woven through history and stories, never ceases to amaze me,” Interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey said. “The Great New York State Fair is a special place that’s been at the center of so many special moments and memories for hundreds of thousands of people. Imagine if these grounds could talk. How many places can say that they’ve hosted both a father and a son, 40 years apart?”

The fair begins Wednesday, Aug. 23, and continues through Monday, Sept. 4. The Chevrolet Music Series schedule will feature daily 1 and 6 p.m. performances at Chevy Court (located near Gate 1), and 8 p.m. performances at the Chevy Park Experience Stage (located at the rear of the fairgrounds). On select days, there will be 2 p.m. performances at the Experience Stage. As always, all concerts are free with admission.

To date, Chevrolet Music Festival concerts announced include:

• Chubby Checker, 1 p.m. Aug. 23, Chevy Court stage

• Theory of a Deadman, 8 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Park stage

• Peppa Pig Live!, 1 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Court

• Prodigals, 1 p.m. Aug. 27, Chevy Court

• Matt Stell, 6 p.m. Aug. 27, Chevy Court

• George Thorogood, 8 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Park

• Herman's Hermits, 1 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Court stage

• Anne Wilson, 6 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Court stage

• REO Speedwagon, 8 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Park stage

• Tommy James and the Shondells, 1 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Court stage

• Bret Michaels, 6 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Court stage

• Tyler Hubbard, 8 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Park stage

• Danielle Ponder, 1 p.m. Aug. 30, Chevy Court Stage

• Chapel Hart, 6 p.m. Aug. 30, Chevy Court stage

• The High Kings, Noon, Sept. 4, Chevy Court