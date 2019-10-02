Irv Lyons Jr. and The Ripcords will perform in Auburn this weekend fresh off several Native American Music Award nominations.
Lyons was nominated this week for Best Rock Recording for his album "Sisters and Brothers," and Song of the Year for "Looking for the Light." Additionally, Lyons, his cousin Rex and the band The Ripcords were nominated for Best Blues Recording for the album "Live at SubCat Studios" and Best Music Video Performance.
When Irv Lyons Jr. and his band play songs from his new album Thursday at Moondog's Lounge, …
Lyons will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Good Shepherds Brewing Co., 132 Genesee St., Auburn, and The Ripcords will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn. There is no cover charge for either performance.
In a news release, Lyons called "Sisters and Brothers" a compilation of his best original songs to date and a showcase of his talents as a songwriter.
"To be nominated for a Native American Music Award for Song of The Year is an amazing honor and great privilege,” he said in the release. “Since this award is for Native American music, in North America, to be recognized at the international level is humbling and a lifetime achievement never to be forgotten. I am grateful for this opportunity."
Along with Irv and Rex Lyons, The Ripcords consists of Jay Gould, Tom Witkowski and Steve Palumbo.
“It’s an extraordinary time for The Ripcords,” Rex said in the release. "We’re extremely pleased and humbled to have been nominated in such a vast pool of amazingly talented Native American artists! This in and of itself is victory and validation that we have something special and deliver the goods!"
The Native American Music Awards will take place Nov. 2 in Niagara Falls. Voting is open to the public at surveymonkey.com/r/nama19votingballot.
For more information, visit irvlyonsjrmusic.com or nativeamericanmusicawards.com.