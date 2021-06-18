Soul, polka bands added to New York State Fair lineup

A legendary soul group and a high-energy polka band are joining the lineup of more than 50 acts at the New York State Fair this summer.

The Spinners, behind hits such as “I’ll Be Around,” “Could It Be I’m Falling In Love?” and “Rubberband Man,” will return to the fair with a 2 p.m. performance Tuesday, Aug. 24, at a venue to be announced. The fair said that it will be the seventh appearance for The Spinners, stretching back to 1985.

“An afternoon of classic Motown soul is a perfect way to spend a Tuesday afternoon. We’re excited to welcome the Spinners back and hope everyone takes the time to enjoy this historic group,” Fair Director Troy Waffner said in a news release.

The fair also announced on Friday that Jimmy Sturr and His Orchestra will bring an afternoon of polka music to the fair at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23. Sturr and his band won the Grammy for Best Polka Music 18 of the 24 times the prize was awarded.

“I hope everyone’s ready to dance," Waffner said. "This is not music you sit down and listen to."

Most concerts at the fair have so far been scheduled for the Chevy Park stage in the New York Experience festival grounds, but an easing of pandemic restrictions and opening up to full attendance are sure to change some of those plans.