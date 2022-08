Soul-pop band to make New York State Fair debut

Soul-pop band Lawrence will make its New York State Fair debut at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, on the Chevy Park stage in the New York Experience festival grounds.

The eight-piece New York City band is fronted by siblings Clyde and Gracie Lawrence. New Yorkers may recognize their recent hit, “Don’t Lose Sight,” from performances on Jimmy Kimmel’s and Stephen Colbert’s late-night comedy shows as well as at the Coachella music festival.

“The Fair exists to highlight the best things made in New York, whether it’s food and drink or great performers,” State Fair interim Director Sean Hennessey said in a news release. “Lawrence is an exciting band with a bright future. This is a show fans of old-school soul, funk, and modern pop need to circle on their calendars."

All concerts in the Chevrolet Music Series are free with fair admission. All concerts at the fair are sponsored by Chevrolet.

Chevrolet Music Festival concerts include:

• Plush, 2 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Park stage

• Jimmie Allen, 6 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Court stage

• Chevelle, 8 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Park stage

• David Nail, 2 p.m. Aug. 25, Chevy Park stage

• Great White, 6 p.m. Aug. 25, Chevy Court Stage

• The Art of Rap featuring Ice-T, 8 p.m. Aug. 25, Chevy Park stage

• Claud, 2 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Park stage

• Niko Moon, 6 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Court stage

• TLC, 8 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Park stage

• Tesla, 6 p.m. Aug. 27, Chevy Court stage

• Bryce Vine, 6 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Court stage

• The Jacksons, 8 p.m. Aug. 27, Chevy Court stage

• Foreigner, 8 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Park stage

• Max Weinberg's Jukebox, 6 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Court stage

• Boyz II Men, 8 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Park stage

• Herman’s Hermits Starring Peter Noone, 1 p.m. Aug. 30, Chevy Court stage

• Big & Rich with Cowboy Troy, 6 p.m. Aug. 30, Chevy Court stage

• Patti LaBelle, 6 p.m. Aug. 31, Chevy Court stage

• Nelly, 8 p.m. Aug. 31, Chevy Park stage

• Alex Miller, 1 p.m., Sept. 1, Chevy Court stage

• 38 Special, 6 p.m., Sept. 1, Chevy Court stage

• Riley Green, 8 p.m. Sept. 1, Chevy Park stage

• Tai Verdes, 1 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Court stage

• Lizzy McAlpine, 2 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Park stage

• Gin Blossoms, 6 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Court stage

• 24KGoldn, 8 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Park stage

• COIN, 2 p.m. Sept. 3, Chevy Park stage

• Dropkick Murphys, 8 p.m. Sept. 3, Chevy Park stage

• Midnight Star (Headlining Annual FunkFest), 8:30 p.m. Sept. 3, Chevy Court stage

• City Girls, 8 p.m. Sept. 4, Chevy Park stage

• Resurrection – A Journey Tribute Band, 1 p.m. Sept. 4, Chevy Park stage

• Gary Sanchez; Prince tribute, 12 p.m. Sept. 5, Chevy Court stage

• Night Ranger, 4 p.m. Sept. 5, Chevy Court stage