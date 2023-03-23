A Rochester native who left a career in the legal field to pursue music full-time will perform on Women's Day at the New York State Fair.

Singer-songwriter Danielle Ponder is already well known throughout western New York and in the Finger Lakes region, the fair said, and her debut album, "Some of Us Are Brave", was released last fall.

In a news release, the fair said Ponder worked in the Monroe County Public Defender’s Office – first as a public defender, then as a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion officer – for nearly a decade, while performing regularly throughout Rochester’s music scene. While working as a public defender, she also toured Europe, opening for George Clinton. In 2018, she decided to pursue music full-time.

Her sound is described as a mix of pop, R&B, blues, rock and soul and is getting radio play across the country.

Ponder’s music and lyrics, the fair said, mirror her values and work in social activism. She was inspired to pursue law after her brother received a 20-year sentence as a result of a “three strikes” law. She has been an influential leader in the Black Lives Matter movement in Rochester and continues to advocate for criminal justice reform.

Her album’s title track, “Some of Us Are Brave,” was inspired by a book she read in law school, “All the Women are White, All the Blacks are Men: But Some of Us Are Brave” by Barbara Smith.

“I think these songs can mean a million different things to a million different people," she said in a statement. "But, I hope there are songs that make them feel encouraged, songs that make them feel brave, songs that help them feel seen, and even songs they just cry to."

Her performance at the fair will take place on Women’s Day, Wednesday, Aug. 30, at 1 p.m. on the Chevy Court stage.

“Danielle’s message is unifying, uplifting and empowering," Interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey said in a statement. "Her performance will be a strong start to a day of celebrating women, and we hope concertgoers feel just as inspired as we do.”

The fair begins Wednesday, Aug. 23, and continues through Monday, Sept. 4. The Chevrolet Music Series schedule will feature daily 1 and 6 p.m. performances at Chevy Court (located near Gate 1), and 8 p.m. performances at the Chevy Park Experience Stage (located at the rear of the fairgrounds). On select days, there will be 2 p.m. performances at the Experience Stage. As always, all concerts are free with admission.

To date, Chevrolet Music Festival concerts announced include:

• Chubby Checker, 1 p.m. Aug. 23, Chevy Court stage

• Theory of a Deadman, 8 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Park stage

• Peppa Pig Live!, 1 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Court

• Prodigals, 1 p.m. Aug. 27, Chevy Court

• George Thorogood, 8 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Park

• Herman's Hermits, 1 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Court stage

• REO Speedwagon, 8 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Park stage

• Tommy James and the Shondells, 1 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Court stage

• Bret Michaels, 6 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Court stage

• Tyler Hubbard, 8 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Park stage

• Chapel Hart, 6 p.m. Aug. 30, Chevy Court stage

• The High Kings, Noon, Sept. 4, Chevy Court