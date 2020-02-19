'South of Little Rock' author to visit Auburn, Seneca Falls libraries

Author George Rollie Adams will visit libraries in Auburn and Seneca Falls over the next several days to discuss his new book, "South of Little Rock."

Published in November 2018, the book tells a story of love, hate, fear and courage as the residents of a small town in southern Arkansas grapple with change during the desegregation of Little Rock Central High School in 1957. The book has won the Next Generation Indie Book Award for Regional Fiction, a bronze medal for regional fiction at the 2019 Independent Publisher Book Awards and the National Indie Excellence Award for Regional Fiction, among other honors.

Adams, president and CEO emeritus of the Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester, is a native of southern Arkansas.

Adams will be at the Seneca Falls Library, 47 Cayuga St., Seneca Falls, from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21. For more information, visit senecafallslibrary.org or call (315) 568-8265. He will then come to Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn, at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25. For more information, call (315) 252-2571 or visit seymourlibrary.org.

For more information on the book, visit georgerollieadamsbooks.com.

