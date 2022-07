Southern rockers 38 Special returning to New York State Fair

Southern rockers 38 Special will return to the New York State Fair with a Chevy Court concert at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31.

The band, famous for hits such as “Caught Up In You,” last performed at the fair in 2019.

State Fair interim Director Sean Hennessey said, “These guys know how to rock an audience. We loved their last appearance, and we can’t wait to get them back up on the stage this year. It’ll be a fun night of great songs for classic rock fans.”

The 2022 Fair begins Wednesday, Aug. 24, and continues through Monday, Sept. 5. All concerts in the Chevrolet Music Series are free with fair admission.

To date, Chevrolet Music Festival concerts announced include:

• Jimmie Allen, 6 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Court stage

• Chevelle, 8 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Park stage

• Great White, 6 p.m. Aug. 25, Chevy Court stage

• The Art of Rap featuring Ice-T, 8 p.m. Aug. 25, Chevy Park stage

• Niko Moon, 6 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Court stage

• TLC, 8 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Park stage

• Tesla, 6 p.m. Aug. 27, Chevy Court stage

• Foreigner, 8 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Park stage

• Boyz II Men, 8 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Park stage

• Herman’s Hermits Starring Peter Noone, 1 p.m. Aug. 30, Chevy Court stage

• Big & Rich with Cowboy Troy, 6 p.m. Aug. 30, Chevy Court stage

• Boy George & Culture Club, 8 p.m. Aug. 30, Chevy Park stage

• Nelly, 8 p.m. Aug. 31, Chevy Park stage

• Alex Miller, 1 p.m. Sept. 1, Chevy Court stage

• Riley Green, 8 p.m. Sept. 1, Chevy Park stage

• Tai Verdes, 1 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Court stage

• Gin Blossoms, 6 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Court stage

• 24KGoldn, 8 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Park stage

• COIN, 2 p.m. Sept. 3, Chevy Park stage

• Dropkick Murphys, 8 p.m. Sept. 3, Chevy Park stage

• City Girls, 8 p.m. Sept. 4, Chevy Park stage

• Resurrection, a Journey tribute band, 1 p.m., Sept. 5, Chevy Park stage

• Night Ranger, 4 p.m. Sept. 5, Chevy Court stage