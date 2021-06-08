Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes to bring the party to the New York State Fair

The rock and R&B sound of the Jersey Shore is coming to the New York State Fair.
The fair announced Tuesday that Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes will make a return appearance at the fair Sunday, Aug. 29, at a time to be announced later.
According to a news release, the band was part of the same 1970’s musical scene that spawned Bruce Springsteen and “Little” Steven VanZandt. Southside Johnny is best known for “I Don’t Wanna Go Home” and its version of the R&B classic “Havin’ A Party.” It will be the third appearance for the band at the fair, following shows in 2009 and 2014.
“Like ‘Havin’ A Party’ says, it’s all about ‘people laughing and having a good time.’ Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes promise a fun party and they always deliver,” Fair Director Troy Waffner said in a statement.
State rules concerning large gatherings and social distancing continue to evolve, but based on current guidance, concerts are likely to take place on the Chevy Park stage in the New York Experience festival grounds, and attendance will be limited.
Concertgoers will need a ticket to enter the concert area in addition to the $3 admission ticket to the fair. Concert area tickets will be free and available until the attendance limit is reached. Food and beverages will be available inside the concert area. Families and groups will be assigned to a designated area. Masks will be required any time a person is outside their designated area.
Other acts coming to the fair include:
• LOCASH, Friday, Aug. 20, with time to be announced
• Nas, Friday, Aug. 20, at 8 p.m.
• 98 Degrees, Saturday, Aug. 21, at 2 p.m.
• RATT, Saturday, Aug. 21, with time to be announced
• Brothers Osborne, Sunday, Aug. 22, 8 p.m.
• Bishop Briggs, Monday, Aug. 23, with time to be announced.
• Foreigner, Monday, Aug. 23, at 8 p.m.
• Dire Straits Legacy, Tuesday, Aug. 24, with time to be announced
• Train, Tuesday, Aug. 24, at 8 p.m.
• Russell Dickerson, Wedesday, Aug 25, with time to be announced
• REO Speedwagon, Wednesday, Aug. 25, at 8 p.m.
• Three Dog Night, Thursday, Aug. 26, with time to be announced
• Sister Sledge, Friday, Aug. 27, at 2 p.m.
• Melissa Etheridge, Friday, Aug. 27, at 8 p.m.
• Vixen and Great White, Saturday, Aug. 28, with time to be announced.
• Noah Cyrus, Sunday, Aug. 29. at 2 p.m.
• Dropkick Murphys, Sunday, Aug. 29, at 8 p.m.
• The Oak Ridge Boys, Tuesday, Aug. 31, at 2 p.m.
• Halestorm, Tuesday, Aug. 31, at 8 p.m.
• Sheena Easton, Wednesday, Sept. 1, at 2 p.m.
• Blue Oyster Cult, Wednesday, Sept. 1, with time to be announced
• Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, Thursday, Sept. 2, with time to be announced