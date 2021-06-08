Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes to bring the party to the New York State Fair

The rock and R&B sound of the Jersey Shore is coming to the New York State Fair.

The fair announced Tuesday that Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes will make a return appearance at the fair Sunday, Aug. 29, at a time to be announced later.

According to a news release, the band was part of the same 1970’s musical scene that spawned Bruce Springsteen and “Little” Steven VanZandt. Southside Johnny is best known for “I Don’t Wanna Go Home” and its version of the R&B classic “Havin’ A Party.” It will be the third appearance for the band at the fair, following shows in 2009 and 2014.

“Like ‘Havin’ A Party’ says, it’s all about ‘people laughing and having a good time.’ Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes promise a fun party and they always deliver,” Fair Director Troy Waffner said in a statement.

State rules concerning large gatherings and social distancing continue to evolve, but based on current guidance, concerts are likely to take place on the Chevy Park stage in the New York Experience festival grounds, and attendance will be limited.