'Space for creativity': Auburn pianist releases first album

A pianist from Auburn who has performed at Carnegie Hall and elsewhere around the world released his first album earlier this month, and for all his travels, the place that inspired it is his hometown.

Nicholas Hrynyk released "Homecoming," a collection of five original compositions, on Jan. 14. The album is available on most major streaming services, including Spotify, Apple Music and Bandcamp.

Hrynyk debuted the compositions during a November concert at Willard Memorial Chapel, where he tries to perform every year or two. That was disrupted by COVID-19, which also brought Hrynyk home for an extended stay from Brooklyn. Before the pandemic, he performed regularly throughout the city and, as an adjunct faculty member at NYU, taught piano and collaborated with vocalists.

At home, Hrynyk continued teaching piano online, and has enjoyed the transition, he told The Citizen. But in the early days of the pandemic, he spent much of his time going for walks and revisiting places from his formative years in the Auburn area. The combination of nostalgia and hope for the future he felt inspired the pianist to, for the first time in about 15 years, start writing music again.

"I don't think I would have started writing music again if I hadn't had the time at home to reflect, the space for creativity," he said. "It was an unexpected project for me."

The first composition, "Old Paths," came to Hrynyk quickly. More followed, including the four that round out "Homecoming": "Solitude," "Homecoming," "In a Dream" and "Somewhere in Brooklyn." There are more compositions didn't make the cut, the pianist said, and he has continued writing since completing the album. Another release is possible, though there are no firm plans for one yet.

On the web For more information on Nicholas Hrynyk, visit nicholashrynyk.com or linktr.ee/NicholasHrynyk, or follow him on Instagram @nickhrynyk.

Hrynyk said he used repeating patterns through all five pieces to create the feeling of waves of emotion, like the nostalgia and hope he experienced back in Auburn. As a lifelong student of classical music, he was influenced by its compositional structures, as well as those of pop and rock. His preference for electronic music can even be heard in the pulsing rhythms of a couple of compositions.

But Hrynyk didn't let any one musical influence have too much say in "Homecoming." In the end, he said, he wanted each composition to write itself.

"They flowed very freely, and there's a lot of improvisation in how I write," he said. "There's nostalgia and memory but also hope, and I tried to let that feeling of hope influence how the pieces end."

Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.

