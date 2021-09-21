Sportsman's Day returning to Elbridge with fishing, hunting, more

The Onondaga County Federation of Sportsmen's Clubs has announced the return of Sportsmen's Day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Carpenter's Brook Fish Hatchery, 1672 Route 321, Elbridge.

The event will offer a sampling of outdoor activities for all ages, including fishing, trapping, hunting, orienteering, birds of prey, fly tying, game calling, taxidermy, canoeing, trap shooting, muzzleloader shooting, archery, crossbows, axe throwing and more.

Additionally, the event will bring together several vendors and organizations with items for sale and information, including wildlife artist Tom Lenweaver, Iron Skillet Seasonings, Runnings, Gooseman Calls, Marsh Mills Ranch, Mary Lansley Originals and more. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, New York Sturgeon for Tomorrow and U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary will also be in attendance.

Prize drawings for the day will include a grand prize of an Oneida Lake walleye and perch fishing charter with Capt. Tony Buffa.

Admission to Sportsman's Day is $5 per vehicle, and includes all activities. Veterans and active duty military will be admitted for free.

For more information, visit onondagacountyparks.com or call (315) 689-9367.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0