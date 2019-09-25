The annual Honeywell Sportsmen's Days, a sampler platter of several outdoor activities, returns to Carpenter's Brook Fish Hatchery in Elbridge this weekend.
All ages will be welcome to try clay target shooting, trapping, waterfowl identification and calling, turkey calling, archery, air rifles, fly fishing, jig tying, canoeing, muzzleloading and more.
There will also be demonstrations in predator calling, trout fishing, wild game and fish cooking, tanning animal skins using natural materials, fire starting and survival, as well as demonstrations by woodsmen, local wildlife artists, authors, retriever and pointer dog trainers.
Displays will include birds of prey, live pheasants and taxidermy, and conservation officers, forest rangers and fish and wildlife biologists will make appearances.
Free prize drawings at the event will include a fishing charter with Tony Buffa, an Onondaga County Parks family fun package and Enchanted Beaver Lake admission and parking passes.
Sponsored by Honeywell, the event is coordinated by the Onondaga County Federation of Sportsmen's Clubs. It takes place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 28 and 29, at the hatchery, 1672 Route 321, Elbridge.
"This is probably the easiest and, in some cases, the only way for people to try these activities," federation President David Simmons told The Citizen in 2016. "It's a user-friendly, low-pressure way to try something."
Admission to the event is $5 per vehicle. Active-duty military and veterans, and their families, will be admitted free.
For more information, visit federationofsportsmen.com.