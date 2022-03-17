Spring sweetness: Maple weekends on tap in upstate New York

The first couple of spring weekends in upstate New York bring not only the hope for some better weather following the grueling winter, but also a sugary prize for getting through those dark and cold days.

Maple sap starts running in late February and early March in this region, and for 25 years, New York sugar shack operators have been welcoming visitors as part of the statewide Maple Weekend promotion.

The tradition continues the next two weekends — March 19-20 and 26-27. Roughly 160 maple syrup producers and sellers across the state will be holding open houses, including a handful in the central New York region.

"During both weekends, producers from across the state will welcome families to their farms to experience firsthand how real, mouthwatering maple syrup and other related maple products are made," the New York State Maple Producers Association said in a press release. "Visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy fun, family-friendly activities, taste New York's freshest syrup, and purchase maple products directly from the source. ... Maple Weekend offers visitors and residents alike the opportunity to taste this 'liquid gold' in all its forms."

According to the Maple Weekend website, the following CNY sites are planning events:

Smokey Hollow Maple, 8597 Pierce Road, Brutus: Pancake breakfasts running 8:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. each day, featuring coffee, orange juice, sausage patty, hashbrowns, and all you can eat New Hope Mills pancakes with Smokey Hollow Maple syrup. Cost for adults is $10, children 4 to 10 is $5.50 and under 4 is free. Tours will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the store will be open those same hours.

"Come out and see our new equipment, we were not able to have open house the last two years due to COVID 19," the sugar shack said in a press release. "Take a tour, see how maple syrup is made, and try various maple samples in our store. Sit around the fire pit and enjoy maple cotton candy or maple ice cream!"

Call Smokey Maple at (315) 730-5150 or visit smokeyhollowmaplesyrup.com.

Komrowski Maple, 7584 Tater Road, Lysander: "Bring the kids and tap a maple tree. Taste the sap. Confused by new grades, sample each before you buy. Also sample maple cotton candy, cream and coated peanuts. Our maple cream is smoother than most without stirring in a layer of syrup.

Call Komrowski Maple at (315) 447-2407 or email mapleharry@aol.com

Pied Piper Maple Products, 1335 West Valley Road, Preble: Daily activities include demonstrations of maple syrup production equipment and tree tapping, storytime and maple movie, samples and cooking demonstrations. Maple tea and scones with maple cream available for $5, and horse-drawn wagon rides along Otisco Lake offered for $5 per person (children under 3 free). Wagon ride reservations are recommended.

Call Pied Piper at (315) 636-8569 or 315-345-5374 or email at barbhamlinpiedpiper@gmail.com.

The Maple Producers Association says most Maple Weekend sites will be operating from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, but advises contacting them ahead of time to be sure about hours. Dressing for potentially cold and muddy conditions is also advised.

For a full list of participating Maple Weekend producers and details about their plans for this year's event, visit mapleweekend.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0