Thursday is "Star Wars" day, and there will be a few places in the Cayuga County area to celebrate.

May 4 has become more and more dedicated to the movies in recent years because it's a pun on their popular phrase, "May the Force be with you." More recently, May 5 and May 6 have become companion days, "Revenge of the Fifth/Sixth," dedicated to the dark side of the Force and its Sith practitioners.

Seymour Library will celebrate both days. At 9 a.m. Thursday, May 4, the library will hold a drop-in "Star Wars" scavenger hunt, a Lego spaceship station and space-themed crafts. Then, "Revenge of the Fifth Family Night" will take place at 6 p.m. Friday, May 5, with an obstacle course, space-themed activities, a scavenger hunt and designing your own robot at the library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn.

No registration is required for either event. For more information, contact the library at seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.

Additionally, Skaneateles Library will host drop-in "Star Wars" crafts from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at the library, 49 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles. Ages 3 to 7 are welcome to make Yoda ears headbands, design paper droids and play with Jabba the Hutt play dough. No registration is required. For more information, contact the library at skanlibrary.org or call (315) 685-5135.

For older "Star Wars" fans, the Milton J. Rubenstein Museum of Science & Technology in Syracuse will host a "Star Wars" edition of NightLab from 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, May 4. There will be an adults-only happy hour with exhibits, science-themed activities, hors d'oeuvres from XO Taco and a cash bar, followed by a 7:30 p.m. screening of "The Force Awakens" in the National Grid ExploraDome at the museum, 500 S. Franklin St., Syracuse. Admission to the evening is $20, and is for ages 21 and older only. For more information, visit most.org or call (315) 425-9068.