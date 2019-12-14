"Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order" is the first major single-player video game set in that galaxy far, far away since it became part of the Disney universe in 2012.
And you would think Disney had a hand in developing the game. Because "Fallen Order" strikes the kind of perfect balance that has made Disney media so reliably satisfying, if predictable, over the past decade. Just as new "Star Wars" stories like "Rogue One" and "The Mandalorian" have worked measured blasts of artistry into their bombardments of nostalgia and action, "Fallen Order" also makes few choices that aren’t safe. But few of those choices fail to entertain you, either.
Like a Tatooine scavenger, developer Respawn Entertainment builds the gameplay of "Fallen Order" from parts of hit franchises. Its platforming, which grows from patient climbing into dynamic Jedi-powered movement, recalls "Uncharted" and "Prince of Persia." Its lightsaber combat, which requires vigilant defense and ransoms your progress when you die, recalls "Dark Souls" and “Sekiro.” And its structure, which sees you visit and revisit planets as you unlock the abilities to fully explore them, recalls — well, a lot of franchises.
It's a focus group’s dream of a game. But that Metroidvania structure, like the involved platforming and the punishing combat, are all more or less new to single-player "Star Wars" experiences — if only because there haven’t been any since those conventions became standard-issue. There haven’t been any opportunities to run along walls with the Force, to skillfully break an opponent’s guard with a lightsaber. So that’s one way “Fallen Order” is novel. But it's not the only one.
The game also tells a story that melds the classic swashbuckling tone of the original trilogy with a modern sensibility toward loss and trauma. It's a story that evokes the '90s single-player games set in the "Star Wars" galaxy and demonstrates the saga's capacity for relevance today. It's a story that feels of a piece with both "Shadows of the Empire" and "The Last Jedi." It's a story that, like the gameplay, places the nostalgic and the new in perfect balance.
Set between "Revenge of the Sith" and "A New Hope," the story of "Fallen Order" sees your character, Cal Kestis, discovered as a Jedi after the Empire has dedicated itself to the order’s extinction. He's rescued by Greez and Cere, who harbor Cal on their ship, the Mantis. Soon, the three find themselves searching for artifacts that can locate Force-sensitive children to repopulate the Jedi order. But the crew is haunted, physically and psychologically, by the Empire's Jedi-hunting Inquisitors.
Terrifically nuanced performance capture by Cameron Monaghan as Kestis, Debra Wilson as Cere and more give cinematic weight to a story that could have felt like "Star Wars" fan fiction. The crew of the Mantis ultimately commands the same loyalty and affection as that of another great "Star Wars" game, "Knights of the Old Republic." And after a spectacular conclusion that does justice to both the characters and their insignificant place in the saga, I hope we see them again.
Aside from being compelling in its own right, the story of "Fallen Order" cleverly gives narrative cover to the game's use of the "powerful person has to relearn their powers for some reason" trope. Cal regains abilities like pushing and pulling with the Force only when he confronts his grief and regret. And as he does, and upgrades his companion droid, BD-1, the game opens up. You're encouraged to explore the ice caverns of Zeffo, the canopy paths of Kashyyyk and the hostile rock of Dathomir for lore, skins and XP.
Upon death, you lose any XP you haven't converted into upgrade points. But you can regain that progress by attacking the enemy who struck you down. That's just the first cue "Fallen Order" wisely takes from the combat of "Souls" and "Sekiro," though. Using save points to restore health also respawns enemies, and blocking with lightsabers chips away at a stamina bar that, when broken, renders you or your opponent vulnerable to damage.
The game's combat also just feels like that of FromSoftware's action RPGs — sometimes. Whether it's a small detachment of Scout Troopers and Imperial Probe Droids or one flailing Nydak, you have to dodge and block — and heal yourself — as much as you have to hit them back. But some bosses will require a different strategy. One actually rewards aggression, a clever in-game depiction of the dark side of the Force tempting Cal.
The combat was also the source of my only major complaints about the game. Taking damage stun-locks Cal for far too long, and the camera stays too distant in tight quarters like the tunnels of Dathomir, making it impossible to track opponents there.
In those instances, a little more balance in "Fallen Order" would have been nice.