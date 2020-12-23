State fairgrounds to host ice sculpture showcase

The New York State Fairgrounds will offer families safe holiday fun when they host Ice Sculpture Masters, a drive-thru event, on Wednesday, Dec. 30, through Monday, Jan. 3.

The event will feature more than 90 sculptures totaling more than 150,000 pounds of ice. It is operated by Stan Kolonko of East Syracuse's The Ice Farm, a frequent exhibitor at the fair.

Kolonko's team of 15 sculptors will create 16 large sculptures and about 75 single-block carvings that will be on display in the Empire RV Park. Holiday music will play during the event, and cars will exit through an inflatable igloo where two large carvings present a dramatic finale. Due to COVID-19 guidance, people must stay in their cars, and there will be no food service.

“Central New Yorkers are going to see some really exciting sculptures from some amazingly talented sculptors. We’re putting together an event that will be safe, fun and affordable and I hope everyone circles these dates on their calendars," Kolonko said in a news release.

The event will be open from 4:30 to 10:30 p.m. each day at the fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd., Geddes. Tickets are $20 per vehicle plus taxes and fees.

For more information, visit nysfair.ny.gov.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0