State Street run returning to downtown Auburn for 32nd year

The State Street Run will return for its 32nd year beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, at Parker's Grille & Tap House, 129 Genesee St., Auburn.

The storied pub crawl will continue at Thirsty Pug Craft Beer, Good Shepherds Brewing, A.T. Walley & Co., Osteria Salina, Prison City Pub & Brewery, The Refinery, Harley's Pub, Ancient Order of Hibernians, Swietoniowski-Kopeczek American Legion Post No. 1324, Wet Willy's, Belvedere Lounge and Swifty's Tavern.

"It's fun having a whole bunch of people dressed the same, getting horn honks," organizer John Fennessy told The Citizen in 2017. "It's a great opportunity to interact with a different range of people."

Event shirts will be available to participants. The event is for ages 21 and older.

For more information, visit facebook.com/thestatestreet.run.

