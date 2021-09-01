 Skip to main content
State Street run returning to downtown Auburn for 32nd year
COMMUNITY

State Street run returning to downtown Auburn for 32nd year

Auburn street scene

Patrons enjoy outdoor service at A.T. Walley & Co. on Genesee and State streets in July 2020. 

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

The State Street Run will return for its 32nd year beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, at Parker's Grille & Tap House, 129 Genesee St., Auburn.

The storied pub crawl will continue at Thirsty Pug Craft Beer, Good Shepherds Brewing, A.T. Walley & Co., Osteria Salina, Prison City Pub & Brewery, The Refinery, Harley's Pub, Ancient Order of Hibernians, Swietoniowski-Kopeczek American Legion Post No. 1324, Wet Willy's, Belvedere Lounge and Swifty's Tavern.

"It's fun having a whole bunch of people dressed the same, getting horn honks," organizer John Fennessy told The Citizen in 2017. "It's a great opportunity to interact with a different range of people."

Event shirts will be available to participants. The event is for ages 21 and older.

For more information, visit facebook.com/thestatestreet.run.

