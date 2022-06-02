Sterling Nature Center to celebrate 25th anniversary with festival

The Sterling Nature Center's annual Inspiration: Festival of Arts and Nature will grow into a two-day affair to celebrate the center's 25th anniversary and the construction of its new interpretive center.

The festival, which has a theme of "reminiscing," will begin from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 4.

On that day there will be a photo exhibit of the property's history, the dedication of an herbarium in honor of longtime board member Don Cox, and guided tours of the construction project. There will also be a reception at noon where those in attendance will be welcome to share memories of the center's journey from early struggles against a proposed nuclear plant to the current destination for thousands of visitors a year.

The traditional Inspiration festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, with an eclectic set of music by Jeff Sawyer and friends, hammered dulcimer performer Dan Duggan and collaborator Dan Berggren, and Sterling's own Ukuladies for the first time at the event. There will also be arts and craft vendors, a showcase of local artists, a silent auction and raffle, a food booth and a children's activity tent.

The center is located on Jensvold Road in Sterling.

For more information, call (315) 947-6143 or email snc@cayugacounty.us.

