Sterling Nature Center to host pair of Owl Prowls

Four young owls. Small bird Boreal owl, Aegolius funereus, sitting on the tree branch in green forest background, young, baby, cub, calf, pup, Sweden. Funny wildlife scene from nature habitat.
The Sterling Nature Center will host a pair of Owl Prowls this weekend.

Guests will learn how the nocturnal birds of prey rule the night, including their adaptations, hunting skills and roosting spots, as well as how to identify their calls.

The programs will begin with an indoor discussion and continue with a night hike.

The programs will take place at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 19 and 20, at the center, Jensvold Road, Sterling. They are free and open to the public.

For more information, call (315) 947-6143 or visit cayugacounty.us/446/Sterling-Nature-Center.

