OUTDOORS

Sterling Nature Center to host winter events this week

Sterling

Hikers, led by naturalist Jim D'Angelo, left, talk about their surroundings at Sterling Nature Center in Sterling in 2016.

 Kelly Rocheleau

Though spring is around the corner, winter will be the subject of two events at the Sterling Nature Center this week.

"Let's Go Exploring," a winter recess event, will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, at the center, Jensvold Road, Sterling.

Participants will explore the winter landscape of fields and forests in search of signs of wildlife like insects, birds and mammals. 

Then, "Winter Botany" will take place at 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 25 and 26, at the center.

That event will focus on winter plant life in the fields, forests and wetlands at the center, and how it keeps the food chain going.

Dressing for the weather is encouraged for both events, and preregistration is requested at snc@cayugacounty.us.

For more information, call (315) 947-6143 or email snc@cayugacounty.us.

