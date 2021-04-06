Sterling Renaissance Festival announces 2021 return, safety measures

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Silent Sterling: Festival entertainers go virtual, but still miss patrons Michael Gartner has never seen the grounds of the Sterling Renaissance Festival look so beautiful. After all, grass stays alive when there are…

Workers at the festival will be required to wear masks as well, except for performers while they're on stage. Workers will be screened daily before entering the grounds and will be encouraged to limit movement so as to prevent any possible spread of the virus. The festival will maintain an employee log for contact tracing, and a site safety monitor will oversee that and other new measures.

The festival will also add handwashing stations, signage about social distancing, and barriers at ticket and food booths. Game equipment like axes and daggers will be cleaned between uses.

Currently, the festival is planning to open with a capacity limit of 33%. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the limit, which applied to all New York state arts and entertainment venues effective immediately, on April 2. The festival said it will increase the limit, and revise any other safety measures, as guidance from the state and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention allows.