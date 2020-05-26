Sterling Renaissance Festival planning to open despite COVID-19

Sterling Renaissance Festival facing legal action from town The Sterling Renaissance Festival is facing legal action from the town of Sterling due to its owner's refusal to obtain event permits and a fi…

Those crowds were the basis of yet another obstacle before the pandemic. In January, Sterling Town Supervisor June Smith said the town was preparing litigation against the Waterburys due to their refusal to obtain mass gathering permits and a fire inspection for the festival in 2019. Waterbury said Tuesday the town has reversed course; Smith did not respond to a request for comment.

But in the event the festival is cleared by state and local authorities to open, it also has to secure commitments from enough of its artisans, performers and vendors to do so, Waterbury said. He's a little more confident about that, though. Some older personnel would sit out this year's festival, Waterbury continued, but most would likely return.

Still, COVID-19 would force some other changes at the festival. Waterbury said he's prepared to adopt any protective measures he has to, from making hand sanitizer available and more frequently cleaning surfaces to making both visitors and staff wear face masks. The festival would also sell masks, Waterbury added, including more decorative options to keep with the attraction's 1585 setting.