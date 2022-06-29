Sterling Renaissance Festival returns this weekend for 47th year

The Sterling Renaissance Festival will return for another summer of jousts and jesting beginning this weekend.

The festival, now in its 47th year, will take place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, July 2 through Aug. 14, at the grounds at 15385 Farden Road, Sterling.

Set in fictional Warwick, England, in 1585, the festival includes performances on stage and on the pathways of the grounds, as well as music, artisans, food and more. The queen makes an appearance at 3 p.m. every day (5 p.m. on July 10-11), knights joust to impress her highness and many more personalities await, including acrobats, daredevils, fairies, rogues and more.

Single-day tickets are $36.95 for adults and $19.95 for children 5 to 11; two-day and season tickets are also available.

For more information, visit sterlingfestival.com or call (315) 947-5782.

After lost year, Sterling Renaissance Festival returns with new stages, performers The performers of the Sterling Renaissance Festival are trained not to push visitors into doing anything that makes them uncomfortable.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0