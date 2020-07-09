Sterling Renaissance Festival virtual event to support cast, crew

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Sterling Renaissance Festival has announced a virtual experience in place of its regular season, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Virtual Sterling will take place six weekends, July 11 through Aug. 15, with "The Legend of Lost Warwick," six episodes of original storytelling performed by the Wildwood Players. They will feature stage shows, music and more as the queen's arrival looms.

The episodes will air live and be available on demand.

Tickets are available at crowdcast.io/e/virtualsterling. All proceeds will go to the performers, cast and crew, artisans and others affected by the cancellation of the festival's 2020 season.

Festival owner Doug Waterbury told The Citizen in June that the season was canceled due to a mix of safety and economic reasons. He hopes it will return in 2021.

For more information, visit facebook.com/sterlingrenaissancefestival.

