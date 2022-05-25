Sterling Stage launches 2022 with New Era music festival

The Sterling Stage Kampitheater will celebrate a New Era with its next music festival.

The Hannibal venue will host the New Era Festival of Music and Arts Thursday through Sunday, May 26 through May 29. It will be the venue's second festival since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Performers include Count Blastula on Thursday night, Marcus Rezak's Shred is Dead on Friday night, Garcia Peoples on Saturday night and Dogs in a Pile on Sunday night. Additional performers include Joe Driscoll late Friday, Knorrwood late Saturday and Baked Shrimp, Astro Collective, Painted Birds, Organ Fairchild and the Mustard Tigers throughout the weekend.

The event is a boutique festival, organizers said, with a capacity of 500. Along with music, there will be an artist village, food and craft vendors, yoga and overnight camping. Attendees can bring their own beverages. The festival grounds are located at 274 Kent Road, Hannibal.

Day tickets are $40 in advance and $50 at the gate, and festival passes are $80 in advance and $95 at the gate. Children 12 and younger will be admitted free.

Sterling Stage will return with the Ameribeat Festival June 30-July 3 featuring Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad, Sophistafunk and Subsoil.

For more information, visit sterlingstage.com.

