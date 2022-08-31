Sterling Stage to conclude festival season with Organ Fairchild, more

Sterling Stage will say goodbye to summer with the Happy Sterling Festival this weekend, featuring four days of live music, arts and crafts, food, yoga and more.

The festival will take place Thursday, Sept. 1, through Sunday, Sept. 4, at the Sterling Stage Kampitheater, 274 Kent Road, Hannibal.

Highlights of the festival's music lineup include two Saturday night sets by the Ryan Montbleau Band, two Sunday night sets by Dark Hollow, as well as Organ Fairchild and Mike Powell and the Echo Sound.

Also performing will be Turkey Blaster Omega, Astro Collective, Gypsy Blue, The Rollin Dust, The Cosmic Groan, Ragechill & Frandz, Super Spicy Pepper, Boogie Low, Joe Kaplan, Aaron Mekkelson, Allen Harris's Night of the Dead, Kris Day, Zach Rabbet Futt, Sam Money, J.D. Robbins, Paul LeClair, Randy McMillen and Char Dennis.

The festival will also include an artist village, food and craft vendors and yoga. Overnight camping is available.

A "boutique festival," according to organizers, the Happy Sterling Festival has a capacity of 500.

For more information, including ticket pricing, visit sterlingstage.com.