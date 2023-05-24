More than 20 folk, roots and jam band performers will converge on the Sterling Stage Kampitheater this weekend for its 16th annual Folkfest.

The Memorial Day weekend festival returns to Hannibal for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic; last year, it was replaced by the New Era Festival of Music and Arts.

This year's Folkfest will be headlined by Artist's Stage performances by folk and jam band Count Blastula on Thursday, May 25; Marilyn's Cookies (featuring former members of Pearly Baker's Best) on Friday, May 26; Americana band Driftwood on Saturday, May 27; and singer-songwriter Hayley Jane on Sunday, May 28. All will play double sets of 8 to 9:10 p.m. and 10 to 11:30 p.m.

Other performers on the festival's Artist's Stage and Sinatra Lounge will include Char Dennis Band, Natural Medicine, Allen Harris, Honey Jar Habit, The Sorters, Old Deer Ensemble, Hal & Pals, Motherwort, Sam Money, The Forest Dwellers, Katie Alessandra, Aaron Mekkelson, Paul LeClair, Dubiously Dead, Frank Harris, Moe Michnick and Super Spicy Pepper.

The festival will also feature artisan, craft and food vendors. The festival grounds are located at 274 Kent Road in Hannibal.

Festival passes, which include overnight camping and BYO privileges, are $80 in advance. Day passes are also available.

For more information, including ticket sale sites, visit sterlingstage.com.