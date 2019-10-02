It's harvest season in Finger Lakes wine country, and two wineries in Cayuga County will hold events where you can try your feet at the customary stomping of the grapes:
• Treleaven Wines will hold its annual Harvest Festival from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 5 and 6. Along with grape stomping, the event will also include pumpkin painting contests, lawn games, food from Simply Cookie's Kitchen, wine, craft beer, wine slushies and live music at 1 p.m. by City Limits Saturday and Cruise Control Sunday. Admission is free and open to the public at the winery, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry. For more information, visit treleavenwines.com/events.
• Colloca Estate Winery in Fair Haven will host a Stomp & Chomp at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the winery, 14678 West Bay Road, Fair Haven. Guests can try grape stomping, take part in a grape pie eating contest and more. Admission is free and open to the public. For more information, call (315) 947-2069.