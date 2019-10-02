{{featured_button_text}}
Grape stomping
Deposit Photos

It's harvest season in Finger Lakes wine country, and two wineries in Cayuga County will hold events where you can try your feet at the customary stomping of the grapes:

• Treleaven Wines will hold its annual Harvest Festival from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 5 and 6. Along with grape stomping, the event will also include pumpkin painting contests, lawn games, food from Simply Cookie's Kitchen, wine, craft beer, wine slushies and live music at 1 p.m. by City Limits Saturday and Cruise Control Sunday. Admission is free and open to the public at the winery, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry. For more information, visit treleavenwines.com/events.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

• Colloca Estate Winery in Fair Haven will host a Stomp & Chomp at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the winery, 14678 West Bay Road, Fair Haven. Guests can try grape stomping, take part in a grape pie eating contest and more. Admission is free and open to the public. For more information, call (315) 947-2069.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0